Sperm donation law; Same-sex couples and single women cannot have children!

A proposed legislation that will go into effect later this year will prevent lesbians and unmarried women in Japan from becoming parents through the practise of sperm donation. In order to start a family, gay couples and single women have been using anonymous sperm donations for years. The procedure, however, was unregulated by law.

However, it appears that under the new rule, such couples are not permitted to have children. According to AFP, the law would restrict the number of recipients from a single donor, control the procedure, safeguard children’s rights to know their biological parents, and guarantee recipients’ right to know their parents. Only lawfully married couples, most of whom struggle with male infertility, would be permitted to use the procedure, according to the law.

Lesbian couples and single women would not be allowed in the nation since it does not recognise same-sex unions. Women who are in relationships and single women who are trying to get pregnant are obviously upset by the decision. They think their right to have a kid is being taken away from them.

All facilities that provide sperm donation and insemination are regulated by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology (JSOG). The body acts as the foundation for the recent legislation limiting the procedure to married couples. Even though the JSOG recommendations aren’t mandatory, very few medical professionals disregard them in order to accept homosexuals and single women.

Couples who have previously had a child through the use of sperm donation worry that their kid may face stigma for this method of conception. All children born before the law’s enactment could experience social stigma as a result of the atmosphere it can establish. A member of the ruling coalition who worked on the bill’s drafting, Kozo Akino, asserts that ‘legally married parents with shared custody’ are best able to defend children’s rights.

He told AFP that ‘assisted reproductive technologies should not be pursued at the price of the well-being of children’. Despite being only available to heterosexual married couples, some physicians support the rule because they believe it will increase social acceptance of the procedure. Mamoru Tanaka, a professor of obstetrics at Tokyo’s Keio University Hospital, expressed his optimism that the law will help the therapy be accepted as more acceptable and commonplace.