Stock Market: Indian equity markets end marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for sixth day in a row. On Friday, the equity indices ended marginally higher.

BSE Sensex settled at 59,307, up 104 points or 0.18%. NSE Nifty closed at 17,576, up 12 points or 0.07%. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices dipped 0.75% and 0.6%, respectively. About 1597 shares have advanced, 1721 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the markets.

The top gainers in the market were Axis Bank, HUL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, SBI Life, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Apollo Hospitals. The top losers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Divis Labs, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank Asian Paints, and L&T.