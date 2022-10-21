TVS Motors launches Raider 125 SmartXonnect TFT in India: Price and Features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, TVS Motor Company has launched a new variant of the Raider 125 with SmartXonnect technology and TFT display in the Indian market. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered in a dual-tone color- Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

The bike is powered by the 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V petrol engine. It delivers a power output of 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and torque delivery of 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine featuring Ecothrust Fuel injection (ETFi) technology is linked to a 5-speed transmission. The bike can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 99 kmph.

The bike features side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, gas-charged 5-step adjustable mono-shock rear suspension, 17-inch alloy chunky wide tyres, low friction front suspension, split seat and USB charger.