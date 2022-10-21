Ways to reduce high levels of cholesterol

One must monitor cholesterol levels to ensure optimum cardiovascular health. Blood contains this fatty material, which is only occasionally valuable to the body.

LDL cholesterol levels should generally be less than 100, and anything above 130 indicates excessive cholesterol. Numerous cardiovascular disorders may result from this.

There are certain lifestyle changes you may make to lower blood cholesterol levels whether or not you use medication to lower it.

METHODS FOR LOWERING CHOLESTEROL