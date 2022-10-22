A Delhi Cop’s Daughter Is Arrested For Hit and Run

According to police, a 34-year-old parking attendant was allegedly struck by a car driven by the daughter of a police officer at Saket Mall in south Delhi on Saturday.

After the parking valet, who was hurt in the collision, complained on Thursday, the situation came to light. The accident happened on October 16 about 9.35 p.m., says the complaint, a senior police official said.

Another motorist sped out of the parking lot and struck the employee as he was delivering a customer a car. Said the police, who cited the complaint, the parking valet had injuries on his legs.

At the Max Hospital, he is receiving medical attention.

The senior officer reported that after receiving the complaint, a case was filed under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public route) and 337 (causing harm by act threatening life or personal safety of others).

According to an initial investigation, the woman was not intoxicated when the accident occurred, he added.

‘The accused woman, who was operating the vehicle at the time of the collision, has been apprehended and has been released on bond in accordance with the law,’ he continued.