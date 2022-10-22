Ahead of civic body elections, JP Nadda meets with core group of Delhi BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core group met in Delhi on Friday under the direction of JP Nadda, the party’s national president, to discuss the party’s plans for the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) election.

The meeting, according to party insiders, was held to discuss the party’s election strategy, candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation election, and topics to be discussed during the poll. ‘Pros and cons after delimitation of MCD ward were also discussed in the meeting,’ sources told ANI after the meeting.

Following a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday on the redrawing of wards for the Delhi civic body, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the total number of civic body polling wards in the national capital decreased from 272 to 250. (MCD).

Following the ‘delimitation’ of MCD wards by the central government, there will be 250 total wards in the MCD, of which 42 have been designated as reserved. The Delhi Congress had earlier questioned the move from 272 to 250 wards. The Delhi Congress also claimed that there was a plan to lessen the number of reserved seats for the Dalit group, which went from 46 to 42.

Notably, AAP Delhi expressed concerns about the uneven population distribution in the ward delineation. Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party met with state election officials to voice their objections.

It is important to note that the delimitation draught was created on September 12 and was reviewed up until October 3. The national capital’s BJP headquarters served as the location of the meeting. JP Nadda, the national president of the BJP, Amit Shah, Adesh Gupta, the president of the BJP in Delhi, Baijayant Panda, Siddhantan, and Alka Gujar were all present at this meeting.