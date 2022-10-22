Akasa Air launches new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Low-cost airline company based in India, Akasa Air announced its new domestic flight service connecting Guwahati and Agartala. The air carrier is now operating a total of 11 non-stop routes along 8 cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, and Agartala.

Akasa Air has also added 2 additional double daily non-stop flights on the Bengaluru-Chennai route. The airline is currently operating 30 daily flights and will be crossing 44 daily flights by October end. Further, the airline expects to cross the 300 weekly flights mark by the end of October 2022.

Akasa Air started its operation from August 7. The airline started its commercial operations with 2 aircraft and has subsequently received 4 aircraft till now. The air carrier informed that its fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next 4 years, it will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72.