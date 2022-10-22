‘And the RCB benched him the entire season’ : troll for RCB as Finn Allen loses it against the Australian pace attack.

On Saturday, October 22, the opening batsman for New Zealand, Finn Allen, made his T20 World Cup debut by dismissing Australia’s finest bowler, Mitchell Starc, in the very first over of the Super 12. In his T20 World Cup debut, Allen hammered a few fours and a six off Starc, taking the hosts and the defending champions completely by surprise.

Allen’s destructive abilities and power are well known to those who have watched him play both domestically and internationally in T20 matches. The 23-year-old had big shoes to fill in replacing Martin Guptill, and the seasoned Kiwi must have been pleased with how the youngster defeated their adversary.

Following a boundary from Josh Hazlewood’s subsequent over, Allen replicated his first-over action against Pat Cummins. New Zealand sped to 56 from four overs thanks to a few fours, a six in that over, and a six in the next over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. Hazlewood, unfortunately, cut the concert short for Allen and the audience, but Allen handed New Zealand an incredible starting point with his 42 off just 16 balls.

There were a lot of responses on social media, with some claiming that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) benched him for the entire season. Danish Sait, also known as Mr. Nags, made fun of the reactions by joking that fans have already begun chanting ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’ for 2023 because Allen is still on the team. Those who recall the 2015 World Cup final, where Starc bowled McCullum after the first ball, claim that Allen followed the wishes of both the current England coach and the former New Zealand captain.