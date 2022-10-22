Banks to remain closed for 6 days next week: Full list

Mumbai: Banks will remain closed for 6 days in the next week. Due to Dhanteras, banks will be closed nationwide on Saturday.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays:

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi – All except Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Imphal.

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja – Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, and Jaipur.

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day – Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, and Srinagar.

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba – Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday/Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya)/Chhath Puja – Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi.