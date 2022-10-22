China’s Xi scheduled to unveil new central panel as Communist Party meeting comes to conclusion today

President Xi Jinping is getting ready to preside over the most dramatic moment of the Communist Party’s multiple times event and reveal the members of its exclusive Politburo Standing Committee before being elected as the party’s leader as China’s week-long Communist Party gathering comes to an end.

2,300 party delegates will approve a restructuring of the party’s senior leadership during the closing ceremony at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, capping off a week of largely rubber-stamp meetings.

Following the opening session of the newly elected Central Committee, a 200-member committee of the party’s top officials, Xi is anticipated to be appointed general secretary on Sunday.

As a result, Xi will be able to easily secure re-election to a third term as China’s leader, which is scheduled to be revealed in March at the government’s annual legislative sessions. The two-term presidential term limit was abolished by Xi in 2018, allowing him to rule indefinitely.