Mumbai: Price of yellow metal surged sharply in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,600, higher by Rs 600 per 8 gram. Gold price slipped down by Rs 240 per 8 gram in the last 2 days.

Price of gold and silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) is also trading higher. Gold is trading at a level of Rs 50,635 per 10 gram on MCX while Silver is trading at the level of Rs 57,670 per kilo.