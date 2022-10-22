Cyclone Sitrang: Bay of Bengal low-pressure region develops into depression; storm expected by October 24

On Saturday morning, an area of low pressure that had been hanging over the north and south Andaman seas coalesced into a depression, according to the IMD.

By October 24, the depression, which is currently 1460 km southeast of Sagar Island in West Bengal, is forecast to become a cyclonic storm.

Later, between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, on October 25, it would batter into the Bangladeshi coast.

The administrations of Odisha and West Bengal have prepared for a deluge of rain brought on by typhoon Sitrang, as suggested by Thailand.

In order to prevent potential cyclone damage, the West Bengali government has been evacuating residents from low-lying areas in a number of districts.