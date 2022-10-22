Easy Rasgulla recipe for this Diwali

Wondering how to make Rasgulla at home? This easy Rasgulla recipe is for you!

Ingredients of Rasgulla (4 Servings)

2 litre milk

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon rose water

3 tablespoon lime juice

3 cup water

1 tablespoon all purpose flour

2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

Step 1 Prepare the chhena

Add two litres of full-cream milk to a heavy-bottomed pan. Reduce the heat once it begins to boil, then stir in the lemon juice. It could take some time for your milk to curdle, and you might need to add a bit more lemon juice. Keep the flame low as the milk begins to curdle and let it simmer for two to three minutes so that the whey and chhena separate.

Step 2 Strain the chhena from whey

Switch off the gas. At this point, you can clearly see the green whey and the paneer or chhena which will separate from the water and stand out as small chunks.

Step 3 Strain the whey

Give the hot liquid 10 to 15 minutes to cool. Now remove the whey using a muslin cloth or a large strainer. It should be washed under running water to get the lemon odour out. This whey can be kept and added to curries, soups, and stews. It is quite nourishing. Many individuals also enjoy drinking it with a little salt or sugar.

Step 4 Allow the water to separate

Once the chenna has cooled a little, tie it up in a muslin towel, squeeze out any excess water, and let it hang for a while. Refrigerating will turn the chhena rubbery, so avoid doing so. 3 to 4 hours may pass during this process.

Step 5 Prepare sugar syrup

Heat water in a pan. When it comes to a boil, add sugar and allow it to simmer on low flame. After 10 minutes, check the syrup by taking a drop of the syrup in a spoon. If it is of one string consistency, your syrup is ready. Add the juice of half a lemon. This will prevent the syrup from granulating later. Also, add gulab jal and cardamom powder. Switch off the gas.

Step 6 Knead the chhena

Take the chhena out of the muslin fabric, and rub bits of it with your hand as you go. You can now include the maida. It must be sufficiently rubbed so that a small amount of oil is released and the surface is perfectly smooth. Make smooth, spherical balls after your chhena is sufficiently smooth and much lighter in texture, then set them aside.

Step 7 Boil the rasgullas

In the meantime, reheat the sugar syrup once more until it boils. Because they will expand once they absorb the syrup, make careful you make them small. Making sure there is enough room in the pan, add the rasgullas one at a time into the syrup. Boil on low heat for 5-7 minutes. Keep still.

Step 8 Cook covered

Now cover the pan and allow it to simmer on low flame for 5-7 minutes. When you remove the lid, you will be delighted to see that the rasgullas have swelled up and are looking beautiful! Switch off the flame and allow it to cool.

Step 9 Enjoy!

You can eat the rasgullas warm or cold. You can also have them with ice cream or fruit on top. Don’t forget to give this recipe a try, give it a rating, and let us know how it turned out.