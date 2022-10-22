Garmin launches ‘Garmin Venu Sq 2’ smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Switzerland based smartwatch brand, Garmin has launched its new smartwatch named ‘Garmin Venu Sq 2’ in India. The new wearable is offered in 2 models- Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition and Garmin Venu Sq 2.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is priced at Rs. 27,990 and comes in Cool Mint, Shadow Grey and White colours. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 Music Edition is priced at Rs. 33,490 and is offered in Black, Ivory and French Grey colours. Both models will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Nykaa and Synergizer from October 28.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 320 x 360-pixel resolution. The watch sports a square-shaped dial and features an aluminium casing. The device supports more than 25 built-in sports modes, including HIIT, cardio, pool swimming, running, and cycling. Users can choose from additional preset workouts or create their own using more than 1,600 exercises, then download them straight to the watch.