Here is the full schedule of ICC T20 World Cup Super 12

Dubai: The Super 12 Stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup begins from Saturday with a clash between Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand.

Here is the full schedule of IICC T20 World Cup Super

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland,

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe

Here’s the Full T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

Group 1 fixtures

Oct. 22 – Australia vs New Zealand – 12:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 22 – England vs Afghanistan – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 23 – A1 vs B2 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 25 – Australia vs A1 – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium

Oct. 26 – England vs B2 – 9:30am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 26 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – Afghanistan vs B2 – 9:30am – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 28 – England vs Australia – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 29 – New Zealand vs A1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 31 – Australia vs B2 – 1:30pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – Afghanistan vs A1 – 9:30am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 1 – England vs New Zealand- 1:30pm – The Gabba, Brisbane

Nov. 4 – New Zealand vs B2 – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 4 – Australia vs Afghanistan – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 5 – England vs A1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Group 2 fixtures

Oct. 23 – India vs Pakistan – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Oct. 24 – Bangladesh vs A2 – 9:30am – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 24 – South Africa vs B1 – 1:30pm – Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Oct. 27 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – 8:30am – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – India vs A2 – 12:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Oct. 27 – Pakistan vs B1 – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – Bangladesh vs B1 – 8:30am – The Gabba, Brisbane

Oct. 30 – Pakistan vs A2 – 12:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Oct. 30 – India vs South Africa – 4:30pm – Perth Stadium, Perth

Nov. 2 – B1 vs A2 – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 2 – India vs Bangladesh – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 3 – Pakistan vs South Africa – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov. 6 – South Africa vs A2 – 5:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh – 9:30am – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov. 6 – India vs B1 – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne

Knockouts

Nov 9 – Semifinal 1 – 1:30pm – SCG, Sydney

Nov 10 – Semifinal 2 – 1:30pm – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Nov 13 – Final – 1:30pm – MCG, Melbourne