Hu Jintao, the former President of China, escorted out from party congress

Hu Jintao, the former president of China, was unceremoniously led away from the Communist Party congress’s closing ceremony on Saturday.

Xi Jinping’s immediate predecessor, Hu, age 79, sat to his left. According to a Reuters witness at the congress, he was taken off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards.

A steward was seen on video taken by AFP continuously attempting to lift Hu from his seat, which caused numerous officials sitting nearby to look worried.

Li Zhanshu, China’s senior lawmaker, who was seated to Hu’s right, handed the steward the former president’s folder while cleaning his head with a cloth.

Hu, who had a worried expression, resisted going as the stewards led him outside, briefly going back to his seat. He spoke with Xi before patting Premier Li Keqiang on the shoulder who was seated to Xi’s right.