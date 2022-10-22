ISSF World Championship: Sagar Dangi bags two medals

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Sagar Dangi bagged gold and silver medals in the Junior Men’s 10m Air Pistol team and individual events at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt. Sagar Dangi, Varun Tomar, and Samrat Rana won gold in the men’s 10m Air Pistol Junior team event. Sagar Dangi bagged silver and Varun Tomar won bronze in the junior men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Nancy and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar won bronze in the 10m Air Rifle Junior Mixed team event.

In the 9th day of competitions, the Indian shooters bagged 4 medals, including 1 gold. India has won 30 medals-11 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze-. India is placed in the second place after China in the medal tally.