New Indian curriculum does not include ‘textbooks’ for children under six!

A new fundamental curriculum framework that would enable kids between the ages of three and six to study without textbooks has been introduced by the Indian government. Instead, the curriculum will put an emphasis on teaching via play, real-world situations, the usage of mother languages, and Indian hero tales.

Books that ‘incorporate diversity, gender, moral and ethical awareness, and assessment via observation and analysing creativity’ will be permitted for children, but they won’t be made required, according to the declaration made by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In New Delhi, the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) will be adopted for kids ages 3 to 8. According to Pradhan, the new system will either be spread to every region of the nation or not, depending on how well it performs.

The initial framework for the foundational stage was the most crucial and difficult assignment to build since, according to studies, approximately 85% of a person’s brain development happens between the ages of 6 and 8 years. Therefore, what they should be taught and learn at that age is crucial. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was also given instructions to take notice of the new structure and produce publications in accordance with it to aid children in comprehending the procedure.

‘In the first three years of the foundational stage, for ages three to six, there should not be any prescribed textbooks for the children…children in this age group should not be burdened with textbooks. While textbooks might be inappropriate for children of ages 3 to 6, activity books can guide teachers to sequence activities and learning experiences,’ the curriculum framework stated.