Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced that Umrah pilgrims are free to choose any airport to arrive and depart from the country. The ministry updated that there are no specific airports for the arrival of pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia, as the pilgrim can enter and leave from any international or regional airport in the country.

Pilgrims on an Umrah visa can stay 90 days for maximum in the country and they are free to move between Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah and all other Saudi cities. Pilgrims can plan the Umrah program and apply for visas through the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals. They must also register on the Eatmarna app.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism clarified that the tourist visa does not allow its holders to perform Hajj or perform Umrah during the Haj season.