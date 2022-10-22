Sri Lankan woman reaches Tamil Nadu by selling her property

A woman from Sri Lanka sold all of her belongings, including her house, and escaped the country on Saturday, arriving in Tamil Nadu. She paid for her journey to India with the proceeds from the sale of her assets. The mother and her 2 children were left by an illegal boat close to Dhanushkodi.

The three were saved by the Marine Police, who are in charge of the territorial waters, and were taken to the Mandapam police station.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman identified as Shanti living in Jaffna. She boarded a fiberboat at Thalaimannar around ten o’clock last night and landed in Dhanushkodi around seven o’clock this morning.

‘My husband died two years ago and I take care of both my children. I was working as a house help, but the money was not sufficient for survival. Most of the days we only had one meal a day,’ Shanti explained how difficult it was for her to live in such a troubled country.

She added that the journey was tough but they had to do it to survive. Since March of this year, at least 184 Sri Lankans have fled their economic crisis and arrived in Tamil Nadu as refugees.