State government announces October 27 holiday for schools

Chandigarh: The Directorate of School Education in Haryana has announced October 27 as a holiday for private and government-aided schools. The holiday is announced to mark the occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’.

The festivals start two days before Diwali with Dhanteras and end with Bhai Dooj. This year the Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22, Diwali is on October 24, while Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on October 27, 2022.