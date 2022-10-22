This Diwali will bring employment! PM Modi inaugurates job fair

75,000 young people received recruitment letters from the federal government’s various agencies, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi praised the young people who had found jobs and said that they will join the federal government at a crucial juncture, the moment of independence.

Aside from mentioning MNREGA and CSC employment opportunities, Prime Minister Modi stated that while India used to be a major importer, it is now poised to become a major exporter. It demonstrates our strength because India is currently exporting one billion mobile phones to the world. India is very quickly becoming a significant centre in several industries, from railway coaches to defence equipment.

Following the presentation of appointment letters to 75,000 young people in various ministries of the federal government, PM Narendra Modi also spoke on the occasion. When speaking about the scenario ten years ago, Prime Minister Modi said that the political system has undergone significant transformation. In addition, he noted that the nation’s workplace culture is altering. He discussed how the Skill India initiative had trained more than one crore young people, and he also discussed how this self-help organisation, Khadi, played a part in creating jobs.

46 young people from the Central Reserve Police Force and 91 other adolescents received recruitment letters as a result of the programme held in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. 37 people work for the Income Tax Department, 18 people for the Central Bank, 15 people for Central GST and Customs, 10 people for the Border Security Force, 4 people for the CISF, 3 people for the Bank of Maharashtra, 20 people for Sashastra Seema Bal, 15 young people have received appointment letters from Indian Bank, and 18 people work for the Postal Department. In the ITBP and Canara Bank, five young people have received letters of appointment.