This is the most attractive thing in women for men

Men are in search of what women actually want. What makes them attracted to women? Here is the answer to the long-ago question.

As per many studies, women want, muscular, tall men still win out. Scientists showed a group of 160 women photographs of shirtless, faceless men and asked to give them an attractiveness rating. The results show men who looked strong, with muscular arms and toned torsos, did far better than those who had worked a little less hard at the gym.

The appearance of physical strength was far and away the biggest factor in determining how attractive a man was seen to be. On its own, this accounted for more than 70 percent of men’s attractiveness. Tall men also did well with the ladies, although less so, with strength, height and leanness all have taken together making up 80 percent of the attractiveness of the men.

Men have been shown to rate themselves as more attractive if they have a stronger hand grip, while studies also show many aims to have stronger bodies in order to attract women. Women are also known to think taller men are stronger, even when that is not the case.