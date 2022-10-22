WhatsApp will stop its service for select iPhone models from October 2022

Are you using an outdated iPhone or a device with an earlier version of iOS? If so, you need either update your phone or your iOS to the most recent version. If you don’t, you risk losing access to WhatsApp since, starting this Diwali, the messaging service will stop functioning on obsolete iPhone models.

A recent update from Apple states that starting on October 24, iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 will no longer support WhatsApp.

Additionally, WhatsApp has begun informing iPhone users that it will no longer support iOS 10 or iOS 11. The instant messaging app requires users to update their iOS in order to continue using it.

According to WhatsApp’s Help Center page, iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app. Notably, there are not many iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions.

After updating iOS and WhatsApp, users with iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C will be able to use WhatsApp. WhatsApp will no longer support the iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S, therefore users of those models should upgrade to a new smartphone.

WhatsApp is constantly improving its user interface and privacy settings. In order to achieve this, the messaging app concentrates on features compatible with the most recent operating systems offered by Apple and Android.

The older OS and gadgets are not supported by WhatsApp’s most recent versions. Android users who want to keep using the instant messaging software on their handsets must have Android 4.1 or a later version.