After Pakistan’s defeat by India, Babar Azam defends his team’s strategy.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, justified the decision by team management to reserve Mohammad Nawaz for the final over of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against India. India stormed to a four-wicket victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 22. In the final over, left-armer Nawaz required 16 runs to defend, but he was unsuccessful.

As India raced down 160 off the final ball, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli put together a 113-run partnership for the first wicket. Babar stated that when Hardik and Kohli began to appear concerning, Pakistan was seeking for wickets through its primary bowlers, which led to Nawaz bowling the final over.

‘The bowlers did well in the first 10 overs since it wasn’t an easy match and it was a close one. Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli deserve praise for how they changed the match’s momentum and finished it’ Following the game, Babar was cited in the press conference.

‘In essence, the strategy was to start bowling with our best players because we needed wickets and to increase pressure as a partnership developed. But regrettably, that didn’t take place. Nawaz performed admirably, and Virat Kohli displayed class. The game was close,’ Added he.

Pandya was the first victim of Nawaz’s over as India required 16 runs off the final five balls. Additionally, in the penultimate ball of India’s chase, he secured Dinesh Karthik’s vital wicket. At the MCG, however, Kohli’s unbeaten 82 off 53 balls helped the Men in Blue cross the finish line.

After his spectacular performance, which included six fours and four sixes, the 33-year-old Delhi-born Kohli won Player of the Match.