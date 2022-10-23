Army jawans celebrate Diwali in Kashmir’s Akhnoor | See pics..

Akhnoor: As the festivities began with Dhanteras on Saturday, Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector celebrated the auspicious festival by lighting oil lamps. The Army Jawan are celebrating the festival far from their home. The Jawans performed Lakshmi pooja, singing Lakshmi-Ganesh arti and also burst crackers on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir | Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector burst crackers & lit earthen lamps as #Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras yesterday pic.twitter.com/ekmaKMJiJr — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2022

The country is all set to celebrate Diwali with much fervour after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great pomp. People perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.

Hindu mythology states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights. According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. According to Drik Panchang, here is a list of the five days of Deepavali.

With Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi as the first day and Bhai Dooj as the last, Diwali festivities last for five days. Govatsa Dwadashi signifies the beginning of Diwali in Maharashtra one day earlier. The festivities begin on October 21. Drik Panchang predicts that Diwali’s five days will start on October 22 and end on October 25.