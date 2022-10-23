By lighting over 15 lakh diyas on eve of Diwali, Ayodhya makes world record

Six years after it began, Ayodhya’s Deepotsav broke a world record by lighting over 15 lakh diyas in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Sarayu River’s banks on the eve of Diwali. 15,76,000 diyas were lit by more than 20,000 volunteers. The lighting were also positioned in the town’s key locations and intersections. During the Deepotsav, 11 Ramlila tableaux and five animated tableaux included dance styles from various states.

In order to participate in the Deepotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Ayodhya. He sent the nation his best wishes for the festival. According to PM Modi, Lord Ram never leaves anyone behind or turns away from them.

At Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya earlier in the day, PM Modi also offered prayers to Ram Lalla. After a ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the opening of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020, this is Modi’s first visit to Ayodhya. The Rajyabhishek of Lord Ram, who serves as a symbol, was also conducted by the prime minister in Ayodhya.