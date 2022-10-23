Congress suspends Eldhose Kunnapillil from KPCC amid sexual assault case, controversies

Thiruvananthapuram: KPCC president K Sudhakaran has suspended rape accused Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnapillil from KPCC and DCC membership for six months. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), in a statement issued on Saturday, said the explanation provided by the MLA was not satisfactory. The party has suspended Eldose from the KPCC and District Congress Committee (DCC) memberships for six months.

‘The KPCC leadership has assessed the explanation given by the MLA was not satisfactory. Considering the concessions given by the court in its verdict allowing anticipatory bail and the need to perform his duties as a legislative member in his constituency, KPCC has suspended him from KPCC’s and DCC’s day-to-day affairs for a period of six months. Party will observe him in this period and further action will be decided accordingly’, the suspension order cited.

A woman had recently filed rape and attempt to murder case against the Perumbavoor MLA. The court granted anticipatory bail to Eldhose Kunnapillil on Friday. A day after that he finally made a public appearance and claimed that he was innocent and had done nothing wrong. He expressed confidence and said he would prove charges against him were wrong and come out clean. Eldose is also accused of assaulting the victim. Three others are accused in the case, including the MLA’s personal assistant and a friend. The victim claimed that Eldose offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case. A fresh case for revealing the identity of the victim was filed on Friday based on the victim’s statement that Eldose had defamed using online platforms.