Diwali 2022: School holidays declared in these states: Full list

New Delhi: Schools will remain closed in several states in the country for Diwali. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, followed by Bhai Dooj on October 26. Several states including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have announced 3 to 4 days holidays.

List of states declared holidays:

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has declared 6 days holidays for Diwali from October 22 to 27.

West Bengal: The schools will be closed on October 24 to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali.

Also Read; Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 2,03,335.28 crore

Haryana: The schools will be closed in Haryana on Thursday, October 27 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Telangana: The Telangana government has announced the state holiday on October 24, so educational institutions across the state will observe Diwali holiday on Monday.

Tamil Nadu: The schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu will be closed on October 24 and 25 to celebrate Diwali. The schools in the state will open from October 26 after the Diwali vacation.