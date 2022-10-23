Diwali Gift; Jio launches True 5G WiFi in two new cities!

Reliance The top telecom provider in India, Jio, also introduced the JioTrue5G service and the Jio Welcome Offer in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. Jio also introduced 5G WiFi services in Chennai and Nathdwara in Rajasthan.

The business said that it will roll out 5G in busy venues including schools, churches, train stations, bus stops, and other public gathering places. According to the offer, consumers will be granted access to 5G service by invitation only during the beta trial and will have unrestricted access to 5G data at speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second, according to news agency PTI.

‘5G cannot continue to be a service available just to wealthy individuals or residents of our greatest cities. Every person, home, and establishment in India must have access to it. This is a step toward providing JioTrue5G to every Indian. We now power the first True5G-enabled Wi-Fi service in the Lord Srinathji temple and holy town of Nathdwara. This will enable us to power many more such places and provide them the opportunity to test out our offerings. Chennai is our newest city to receive the Jio True5G Welcome Offer, which we also warmly welcome’, Ambani stated in a statement.