In it to win it, no deal with Johnson, says UK PM candidate Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt denied a rumour that she had discussed a deal with Boris Johnson and claimed she was still running for the position of British prime minister despite having fewer stated supporters than her competitors Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson.

‘I have a lot of faith in the development we are achieving. I’m telling you that I’m in it for the long haul ‘She spoke on the Sunday with Laura Kuensberg show of the BBC.

She declared that it was ‘absolutely incorrect’ to claim that Johnson and she had considered leaving in exchange for the assurance of a job.