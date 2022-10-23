In the midst of flood disaster, more extreme weather predicted for southeast Australia.

As a flood disaster persists in the two most populous states, Australia’s weather forecaster forecasted heavy rain for wide areas of the country’s flood-hit south and east on Sunday.

Australia is experiencing its third consecutive La Nina weather event, which is delivering torrential rainfall, at the same time as the week-long emergency in New South Wales and Victoria.

Five individuals have died as a result of flooding, which has resulted in thousands of aid requests and the rescue of hundreds of people from rising floods.

A severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology on Sunday for a 320 km (200 mile) section of New South Wales’ north coast, which includes the regional hub Lismore.

At least 13 people died and tens of thousands were evacuated as a result of the disastrous floods that struck Australia’s east in March, and Lismore was one of the areas that was most severely affected.

The forecaster anticipated that the area, which includes Byron Bay, would receive up to 300 mm (1 foot) of rain in the upcoming 24 hours.