Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale wins India’s third Olympic quota

Cairo: In shooting, Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale won India’s third Paris 2024 Olympics quota. He secured the Olympic quota after finishing in fourth-place in the men’s 50 meter rifle 3 positions event at the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Meanwhile, India’s Rhythm Sangwan missed Olympic quota in the women’s 25 meter pistol. India’s tally from the World Championship now stands at 32 medals, including 12 gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze medals. India is placed in the second position in the medal tally after China.