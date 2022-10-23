iQoo launches Neo 7: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its latest flagship smartphone named ‘ Neo 7’ in China. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000), the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and the 12GB RAM +512GB storage model costs CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,700). The iQoo Neo 7 is offered in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 runs on Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Mali-G710 GPU. The device features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:8 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The handset equips a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, in-display fingerprint sensor and pressure sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.