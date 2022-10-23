IRCTC announces new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a new tour package. The 9 night- 10 days long tour package named ‘The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package’ will cover 3 prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar (Nasik) along with the visit to Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi), Goa, and the tallest statue of world ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujrat. It will begin on December 23.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 106 trains today: Full list

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class. The package will cost Rs 66415 for a single share. The cost include travel in a 3AC class, accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others. The seating arrangement will be finalised 7 days prior to departure.