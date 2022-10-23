Kerala’s governor orders nine vice-chancellors to resign by tomorrow!

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala, has requested that the vice chancellors of nine institutions of higher learning in the state retire by tomorrow, October 24, 2022, at 11.30 am. Mr. Khan has called for the resignation of the vice chancellors of nine institutions, including the University of Kerala, the Mahatma Gandhi University, the Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, the University of Kannur, the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, the University of Calicut, and the Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Kerala Raj Bhavan tweeted, ‘Upholding the verdict of Hon’ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021) Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala(see image) to tender resignation: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan’. The choice is made one day after the Supreme Court declared that the vice chancellor of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University had been appointed in violation of the rules of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Supreme Court overturned Dr. Rajasree M. S.’ appointment as vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University and stated that, in accordance with the UGC, the state’s search committee should have sent the chancellor a panel of at least three distinguished individuals in engineering science, but instead it sent just one name.