Know how to book tatkal train tickets

New Delhi: The tatkal tickets were launched by the Indian Railways in 1997. The system allows passengers to book their tickets one day in advance of the actual date of journey. Tatkal bookings are available for all seat categories.

The word ‘Tatkal’ means ‘immediately. The Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 am for 3 AC classes and at 11: 00 am for sleeper class. For booking, tatkal tickets, passengers must keep all of their information ready, from passenger information to travel details, and upload it as soon as possible.

For booking tatkal tickets, one must visit the IRCTC website’s ‘My Profile’ section and create a Master List containing all of the passenger information. This is useful for future bookings at any time. Then, for each trip for which you want to purchase a Tatkal ticket, create a separate ‘Travel List.’

Before initiating an IRCTC Tatkal booking session, one must have an idea of the source and destination stations, as well as the station codes. If you look for station codes after the screen appears, then your chances of getting a ticket are slim.