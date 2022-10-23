Know how to change date of birth in Aadhaar Card

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

For making any change in the Aadhaar Card, you must contact UIDAI. UIDAI allows you to change information such as your name, address, phone number, photo, and email address. Aadhaar card can be updated either through online mode or by visiting the nearest Aadhaar Card Centre. Recently, UIDAI released a list of documents that will support your verification while updating your Date of Birth (DOB).

List of Details You Can Update Online:

Name of the candidate

Address

Date of Birth(DOB)

Gender

Here is a list of acceptable supporting documents for verification:

Birth Certificate

Passport

PAN Card/e-PAN

Service photo identity card issued by Central Govt./State Govt./UT Govt./PSU/Banks

Photo ID card having Date of Birth, issued by Recognized Educational Institution

Transgender ID card/ Certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Right) Act, 2019

Marksheet issued by any recognized Government Board or University.

School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ Extract of School Records issued by

Head of School/ SSLC book/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth.

Central/ State Pension Payment Order.

CGHS/ ECHS/ Medi-Claim Card issued by Centre/ State/ UTs Govts./ PSUs having with Photo & Date of Birth.

Valid Long Term Visa (LTV) along with Foreign Passport (valid or expired) of origin country issued to minorities communities of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jain, Parsis and Christians.

Step By Step Guide to Update Details Online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in Or you can also paste this link: https://uidai.gov.in/ on the google chrome address bar.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Update Aadhaar’ option.

Step 3: Enter their 12-digit unique Aadhaar card number as well as captcha.

Step 4: Click ‘Send OTP’ to proceed

Step 5: Enter a one-time password sent to your registered mobile number with Aadhaar and hit ‘Login’

Step 6: Select the field you wish to update online from the following screen.

How to Update Details By Visiting Enrolment Centre:

Fill out the form.

Visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment Centre.

Fill the correction form.

Attach the supporting documents.

Now submit the form at the Aadhaar card centre.