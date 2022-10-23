Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 companies surge by Rs 2,03,335.28 crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (mcap) of 8 of top-10 companies gain by Rs 2,03,335.28 crore in the Indian markets. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the biggerst gainer in the markets. The positive trend in the Indian equity markets is the main reason for this.Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,387.18 points or 2.39%.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of RIL jumped Rs 68,296.41 crore to stand at Rs 16,72,365.60 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 30,120.57 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 5,00,492.23 crore. The market valuation of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 25,946.89 crore to Rs 6,32,264.39 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced Rs 18,608.76 crore to Rs 6,23,828.23 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s valuation grew by Rs 17,385.1 crore to Rs 4,43,612.09 crore. The market valuation of ITC jumped Rs 16,739.62 crore to Rs 4,28,453.62 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) gained Rs 15,276.54 crore to Rs 11,48,722.59 crore. The mcap of Infosys soared Rs 10,961.39 crore to Rs 6,31,216.21 crore.

Meanwhile, the M-cap of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 4,878.68 crore to Rs 4,35,416.70 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 1,503.89 crore to reach Rs 8,01,182.91 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HUL, SBI, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and ITC.