Ola launches new electric scooter named’ Ola S1 Air’ in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, based in Bengaluru, Ola Electric Mobility launched its third electric scooter in the Indian markets. The new electric scooter named ‘Ola S1 Air’ is a more affordable alternative to the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro.

Ola S1 Air price in India is set at Rs. 84,999. This is the introductory ex-showroom price for the scooter, including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies. It will be sold in Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White colours. The payment window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023 and deliveries will begin in the first week of April.

The new electric scooter packs a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery pack. The vehicle has top speed of 85kmph with support for Eco, Sport, and Reverse modes. It has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 101km, and a IDC range of 100km on Eco Mode. The scooter is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes.

The scooter is equipped with software features like music, navigation, a companion app, reverse mode. It also features proximity-based unlocking digital key sharing, improved regen braking, and a document feature.