Passenger bus, dumper collide on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 4 died

In the early hours of Sunday, a passenger bus collided with a dumper on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway close to Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in at least four deaths and more than 45 injuries.

The bus left Gorakhpur, in the U.P., and travelled to Ajmer, Rajasthan. When the dumper’s tyre burst in the early hours of the morning, a speeding bus struck it from behind.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, gave the go-ahead for the officials to travel to the scene of the accident and make all necessary arrangements for the injured. The PGI hospital in Saifai received the injured people immediately.