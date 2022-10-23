Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA licence canceled by centre

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had its licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) cancelled by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday due to alleged breaches of the foreign funding law.

A non-governmental organisation connected to the Gandhi family is the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Sources claim that MHA formed a committee in July 2020, and based on the committee’s findings, MHA decided to abolish the foundation.

The RGF office holders have received notification that the FCRA licence has been cancelled.

RGF’s trustees also include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and legislators Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi serves as the organization’s chair.