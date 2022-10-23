Recycling old allegations; ‘Archived charges’ used to stop funding Gandhis’ non-profits; Report

NEW DELHI: The Congress charged the Centre with ‘recycling old allegations’ today in an effort to block the issuance of a foreign finance licence to two charities linked to the Gandhi family. According to the party, the Centre is doing this to ‘discredit and deflect public attention from problems of day-to-day relevance to them’. The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) had their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences revoked due to potential irregularities in foreign contributions, according to officials.

According to a statement from Jairam Ramesh, the party’s in-charge of media, ‘The RGF and RGCT will of course be replying to the claims made at it and take whatever action it considers fit legally’. The two nonprofits’ actions ‘are totally transparent and open. They have provided outstanding public service,’ added Mr. Ramesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which continues on October 27 after a 3-day respite, ‘will not be browbeaten or discouraged,’ he continued. The government’s response follows an investigation by an interministerial group that the Home Ministry established in 2020. Investigators looked into allegations of document manipulation during tax return filing, financial mismanagement, and money laundering while receiving payments from other nations, notably China.