T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK: ICC’s ‘top-gun’ like poster for Suryakumar Yadav storms internet

Melbourne: All eyes are on the India-Pakistan Super 12 match at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the contest will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Ahead of the crucial game, everyone is trying to hype the contest, and apex cricket body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been posting all kinds of graphics and statistics to help spike the interest for the contest. On Saturday, the ICC used a poster loosely based on the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Top-Gun’ starring Tom Cruise.

Top-Gunning it ? Will SKY pilot India to victory in #T20WorldCup 2022? pic.twitter.com/wklNQBBJI4 — ICC (@ICC) October 22, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form in 2022 in the shortest format of the game and has emerged as one of the prolific batters all around the world. The likes of Kane Richardson, Ricky Ponting and Wayne Parnell have labelled Suryakumar as one of the best T20 batters going around the world. On the poster, they used the image of No.2 ranked T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav. On the image, they wrote: ‘Suryakumar Yadav: SKY Is The Limit’. The post has now gone viral on social media handles.

Cricket, the Gentleman’s Game, prepares for the mother of all rivalries as India take on Pakistan in the Group B clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 on Sunday. Though the rain threat is looming large over the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is bracing itself for an audience of 1 lakh people, fans are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping for a full 40-over contest. The echoes of India’s 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan are still haunting Indian cricket loyalists and Rohit Sharma would hope to turn the tables as he steps onto the field as a captain in a World Cup for the first time ever.

India have traditionally done very well against Pakistan in World Cups (both T20 and ODI) but the last showdown between the two sides in UAE turned out to be a contrasting tale. Shaheen Afridi ran riot with the new ball as India struggled to impose themselves, both with the bat and the ball. Though Virat Kohli scored a half-century, the team’s total of 151 proved too little for Pakistan.