Three people, including Nigerian, arrested for buying amphetamine-type substance for Rs 15 crore

Officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained three people, including a Nigerian national, after they intercepted a package containing 1.9kg of tablets of an amphetamine-like substance (ATS) worth more than Rs 15 crores on the international market at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai.

DRI officers intercepted a delivery at the Air Cargo Complex in Mumbai on October 20 based on information that narcotic substances were going to be smuggled into India through an international courier parcel.

The package came from Paris and was going to a residence in the Mumbai neighborhood of Nalasopara. The officers found 1.9kg of ATS in the shape of pills when they searched the package. On the black market, these tablets are worth more than Rs 15 crores.

The corrugated packaging material’s body was covered with polythene packs that contained the tablet packaging. Amphetamines are substances used to get high or improve performance. They are known as street or recreational drugs and using them can lead to addiction.

In a well planned follow-up operation, the DRI officials monitored the consignment and recorded how many receivers it passed through on its way to the final recipient.