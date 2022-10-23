Treason charges; Ukrainian ‘richest man’ arrested!

According to Ukrainian media, the authorities detained Vyacheslav Boguslaev on treason accusations on Saturday. Boguslaev is the director-general of Moror Sich, a renowned producer of aviation engines and industrial turbines.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, has been keeping an eye on Boguslaev, 83, despite the fact that he is one of the wealthiest businessmen in Ukraine and has strong pro-Russian beliefs. According to local media, he allegedly supplied engines to the Russian army. He is currently being tried and may receive a life sentence if found guilty.

In the central city of Zaporizhzhia, a search was conducted at Boguslaev’s home, according to a Reuters report. But he refused to let the police inside, so it wasn’t entirely trouble-free. Following the use of special tools by the authorities to force through the door, Boguslaev was eventually taken into custody. At the moment, he is being escorted to Kyiv.

This is not the first time the SBU has detained Russian-aligned Ukrainian businesses. Politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk was detained earlier this year for allegedly having ties to Russia and trying to flee to Moscow. At the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media, ‘Thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine, a special operation has been carried out – nicely done’.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said Medvedchuk had no relation to Moscow and that Russia has refuted Kyiv’s allegations. ‘ Regarding the exchange, which many people in Kyiv are discussing with such fervour and joy, Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen and is unrelated to the special military operation. He is an international politician,’ Peskov stated.