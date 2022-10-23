Two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital, says Uganda

Two more persons in Uganda’s main hospital’s isolation unit have tested positive for Ebola, raising the overall number of cases in the facility to five, the health minister said on Sunday.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala represent the city’s first known transmission of the virus, coming only days after the information ministry announced that the country’s Ebola outbreak was under control and would be over by the end of the year.

On Saturday, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng announced that three of the 60 patients in isolation at Kampala’s Mulago Hospital had tested positive for the disease the day before.

She stated that the three affected individuals had contact with a patient from Kassanda area in central Uganda who died in Mulago.

‘Two more Kassanda case contacts, who are quarantined in Mulago Isolation Center, tested positive for Ebola yesterday…’ Aceng tweeted.