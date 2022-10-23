Two pilots are killed when a Russian fighter jet crashes into a Siberian home.

It was the second tragic incident involving a Sukhoi fighter plane in six days when a Russian military jet crashed into a residential building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk on Sunday, said the officials.

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said in a post on Telegram that the plane had fallen into a two-story house in the city. Firefighters can be seen climbing over the debris and shooting water jets at the still-burning ruins in a video he shared.

According to the governor, nobody on the ground was wounded.

The aircraft was a test-flight Sukhoi Su-30 fighter. At least 15 people were killed last Monday when a Sukhoi Su-34 collided with an apartment building in Yeysk, a city in southern Russia close to Ukraine.

The catastrophe, in which the pilots ejected, was initially determined by authorities to be the result of an aircraft fault.

Social media users posted videos of the incident on Sunday, which showed the jet almost vertically diving before exploding in a blaze and spewing thick black smoke into the air. Kobzev claimed that efforts were being made to restore power to 150 surrounding households that were without it.

A criminal inquiry into infractions of air safety regulations has been opened, according to the state investigative committee of Russia.