Want free Disney+Hotstar access? You’ll love these plans!

Customers may purchase bundled prepaid plans from telecom providers like Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel that feature unlimited talking and internet as well as a free Disney+Hotstar subscription. As a result, you won’t need to recharge individually for an OTT subscription if you want to use one of these plans.

Reliance Jio: Jio customers now have a choice between two prepaid plans, priced at $4,199 and $1,499, respectively. The former’s validity is for 84 days and has a daily limit of 2GB, while the latter’s validity is for 365 days and has a daily limit of 3GB. Both packages include an annual premium Disney+Hotstar subscription.

Vodafone Idea: Here, users may choose from any of the following plans: 151 (valid for 30 days), 399 (28 days), 499, 601, 901 (70 days), 1,066 (84 days), and 3,099 (each with a 28-day validity period) (365 days). The free OTT subscriptions offered among them are for 3 months each under the 151 and 399 plans, and for a year under the other plans.

Bharti Airtel: Customers have a number of alternatives here as well; the Disney+Hotstar subscription is available for 3 months with the 181, 399, and 839 plan prices, while the other plans (the 499, 599, 2,999, and 3,359 plans) are each for 1 year.