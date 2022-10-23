ZTE launches latest smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, ZTE launched its latest smartphone in the Axon lineup named ‘ ZTE Axon 40 SE’ in Mexico. Availability and pricing details for the ZTE Axon 40 SE have not been listed on the company’s official website. It is currently listed on Telcel with a ‘coming soon’ tag. Details regarding the global availability and pricing of the new ZTE Axon 40 SE are yet to be announced.

The ZTE Axon 40 SE runs on Android 12 and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 SoC. The handset sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The device carries an AI-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, light sensor, gyroscope, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.